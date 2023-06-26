Rains have helped, but more moisture is needed

Doug Miller

We’ve been very blessed. Since our long three-week of dry period, we’ve had pretty good showers come through and more chances of rain in the forecast. Things look 100% better than they did before we started getting rain.

When it was dry, the crops kind of just sat there dormant and didn’t move much but they responded very well to the rain. I think we could respond even better if we had a little more heat coming right now, but the cool and the damp is better than heat and no rain and things are looking pretty good up to this point. Without more heat, we may have wetter corn come harvest. I’m sure that’ll turn around — it usually does.

It was good to get the moisture to get the weeds up and get the herbicides going, but now it’s time to get the spray on as weeds emerge.… Continue reading