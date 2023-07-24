Rains keeping crops going

Doug Miller

Right now, things are looking really good after our dry spell this spring. We’ve been getting plenty of rain, probably a little too much, which has been making it very tough for the boys to finish baling straw. They’re running behind stripper heads and they said the straw quality has been very good. We got wheat harvest wrapped up and the yields were great. I heard of wheat yields anywhere from 90 to 122 bushels around here.

We got all the double-crop beans planted, but it was about a week later than normal. I’m spraying double-crop beans this morning because we got a lot of weed pressure since the rain. We’ve been spot spraying beans for the last week or so. We will start the fungicide on the beans tomorrow and they should be finishing up fungicide on the corn.

No-till beans are shorter than where we did some form of tillage.