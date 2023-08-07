Rains on the wish-list for August

Doug Miller

Since the dry spring, we’ve had plenty of rain, but it’s been it’s been over a week since it rained and we’re ready for another shot. We missed the round this morning. We got a sprinkle out of it but it all went north of us. More rain is in the forecast for today, so hopefully we’ll grab one. If we can snag a couple of rains here in August, we’ll be in really good shape. Things are looking good.

We’ve been spot spraying beans for weeds because of all the moisture coming and we wrapped up fungicide application on the beans. We also threw some insecticide in because we had some Japanese beetle issues. We just got that wrapped up and we’re trucking out wheat from harvest, we’re doing grain bin maintenance and when it gets real hot late in the afternoon, we call it a day.

From what I’ve seen, pollination was very good.… Continue reading