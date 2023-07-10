Rains, wheat and haze

Jeff Magyar

We’ve gotten maybe two inches of rain total in the last couple of weeks and we’re hanging in there. We tried to do some anhydrous on some late corn for a neighbor in Orwell, which is 10 miles from the farm, but it was so wet we couldn’t run. South of us in Trumbull County they have gotten an inch at best so they’re really hurting. The rain has been spotty, very erratic over the last two weeks.

Corn seems to be handling the conditions better. Beans just aren’t taking off in this area and you don’t see the darkening color. The nodules have been very slow getting started. I also always remember the old adage in which the dry years scare you to death and wet years starve you to death.

The early stuff that we planted the beginning of May may be tasseling in the next day or two, but the later corn that had trouble emerging and was waiting on water is a foot tall at best.