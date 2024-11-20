Rangebound prices possible through remainder of 2024

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Corn has continued to trade sideways. As of last Nov. 15, December corn had closed between $3.85 and $4.35 in 100 straight trading sessions in a row.

Farmers have largely been resilient to the low prices and unwilling to sell. However, it will be interesting to see what happens the rest of the year. There are a lot of bushels still stored in commercial facilities and processing plants with December basis attached to them. Some producers hoping for higher prices may roll bushels to the March contract. Others, who are looking for cash, could just sell. If that happens, it may put downward pressure on the market.

There is a lull in the market right now. South America’s weather is not threatening. Plus, export pace and ethanol grind have been very good. The main downside for corn is the 1.9-billion-bushel carryout. A 1-billion-bushel carryout is basically like the U.S.… Continue reading