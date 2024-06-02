Re-evaluating your accounting software and changes coming to Intuit QuickBooks                                                                                

By Emily Zuver, Holbrook & Manter

It is no secret that we are fans of accounting software. I could start in on the benefits that it brings to farmers and agribusiness owners, but I do have a word count limit for this article. The benefits are simply endless.

Chances are you are using some type of accounting software. Whether it be something developed just for farmers or one of the more popular platforms like Intuit QuickBooks. No matter what you have in place, the mid-year point is an ideal time to really evaluate your software to make sure it is meeting your needs.

At Holbrook & Manter, we get asked often what software we recommend. It truly depends on the business and the business owners’ needs and desires. With that being said, we tend to gravitate towards QuickBooks Online. This platform allows both the business owner and their accountant to view records and finances in real time.… Continue reading