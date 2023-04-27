Read this before you lease land for a solar project

By Don “Doc” Sanders

In this column I cover important matters to consider if you or your farmer friends are approached about leasing acreage for a solar array project. In preparation for this column, I have spent time reading about solar energy and talking with experts who assist in developing solar panel projects.

I offer this disclaimer: The conditions I discuss here don’t cover every situation.

Each potential solar project has unique factors to consider, including the landscape and environment. I usually don’t advocate for solar farm projects, nor do I come right out and oppose them. But I do recommend that you conduct due diligence before you decide whether to commit any of your land to a solar project.

Here’s the lowdown…

Solar panels generate electricity, on average, about a third of each day, depending on the weather, including the amount of sunshine, and the project's engineering. Seventeen acres of solar panels generate about the same amount of electricity as one wind turbine.