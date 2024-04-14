REAP grant adding efficiency to Jones farm

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

RB Jones is the eighth generation on his family’s Warren County farm going back to the original Revolutionary War grant. He has been a partner in the farm since 1977. His nephew, Aaron Jones has long helped on the farm and became a partner after his father passed away 5 years ago. RB’s son, Ryan and his family also help on the farm and his wife, Debbie, does the farm bookwork and tax prep. In addition to grain farming together, Aaron has a trucking business on the side and RB and Debbie raise cattle and goats. They all work together year-round but especially come together during the busy planting and long harvest seasons. The 2023 harvest season went a bit smoother than in the past thanks to a 2023 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Program grant project the Jones family worked on with funding from the USDA Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).… Continue reading