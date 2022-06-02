Reasons to gear up your field scouting program

By Greg LaBarge, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Scouting fields to monitor crops throughout the growing season help you make more informed management decisions and stay on top of issues as they develop. In addition, regular scouting can help identify future changes needed to maximize production. Every year seems to present us with new and, in some cases, unexpected pest problems. Therefore, I would suggest that scouting has increased importance, attributed in part to changing weather patterns and pest adaptations.

Weather shifts give us new pests or an increased window of opportunity for a known pest. For example, the 2021 growing started with widespread alfalfa weevil in Northwest Ohio and ended with fall armyworm over most of the state. Over a 35-year career, there are two, maybe three years, where alfalfa weevil was a treatable problem, and it was a first with fall armyworm. Then, we added the corn disease tar spot to our list of concerns between those two insect issues.… Continue reading