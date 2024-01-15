Recent weeks tough on grain prices

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Cindy and I were recently trying to efficiently navigate a crowded aisle at a local store. As she opted to cut to the left, I deemed right to be the faster option and chose to guide her in that direction. As per kindergarten teacher training. I heard, “uh we don’t push” with the accompanying “look.” As we left the store, she kindly reminded me, “Doug, steer your truck, not your wife.” Now that was funny, and laugher is always the best medicine. (Lesson learned).

The last 3 months of 2023 were not kind to grain prices as corn, from its mid-October high at $5.21, closed on Dec. 29 at $4.71. Soybeans had a mid-November high at $14.10, closing on Dec. 29 at $12.98. That trend continued into the first 2 weeks of January with further declines. The Jan. 12 USDA report day was a “Bad Day at Black Rock,” to borrow the title from a short story by Howard Breslin and published by The American Magazine in January 1947.… Continue reading