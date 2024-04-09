Recognizing Good Soil Health

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Dr. Alan Franzluebbers, North Carolina Extension has a U-Tube video showing farmers how to look for healthy soils and then improve it. There are several obvious soil health indicators like looking for earthworms, earthworm burrows, and their middens. Also, remove surface residue and look for white spiderweb like mats which are beneficial fungi. Crop fields with small mushrooms growing are a good sign because those are beneficial fungi just spreading their spores. However, the hardest to see are the soil bacteria which can be over 1 billion per teaspoon of soil.

Soil Biology has been understudied and is extremely important. Soil biology can be measured by looking at the soil biological activity, measuring the total biomass of living organisms, and by looking at the diversity of these organisms. The biology has four main functions: decomposers of crop residue, cycling of water and nutrients, controlling gasses like carbon dioxide for photosynthesis and oxygen for root respiration, and diversity of organisms (think reduce diseases, release nutrients, etc.)… Continue reading