Reconciliation bill narrowly passes in House of Representatives

By Brianna Smith

In a narrow 215-214 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping reconciliation bill early this morning, advancing what President Trump and Republican leaders are calling the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” The legislation marks a pivotal moment for the administration’s domestic policy agenda and includes reforms and investments that impact the agriculture industry, tax policy, and federal nutrition programs.

For agriculture advocates, the bill includes key victories. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) praised the legislation for advancing critical cattle health, disaster recovery, and tax relief priorities.

“Cattle farmers and ranchers need Congress to invest in cattle health, strengthen our resources against foreign animal disease, support producers recovering from disasters or depredation, and pass tax relief that protects family farms and ranches for future generations,” said NCBA President Buck Wehrbein. “Thankfully, this reconciliation bill includes all these key priorities.”

The bill bolsters disease preparedness programs, expands disaster assistance, and reimburses producers for loss due to depredation by federally protected predators.… Continue reading