Record numbers of overnighters 

By Dan Armitage, OCJ outdoors writer

Last year was a record-breaking year for overnight stays at Ohio State parks, when the agency recorded an impressive 1,112,179 overnight stays. The previous record-holding year was 2023 with 1,098,932 overnight reservations. Of the overnight stays, more than 919,600 stays were at state-operated campsites, cabins, camper cabins, and yurts, while approximately 192,500 nights were booked in one of Ohio’s 10 state park lodges and the accompanying lodge cabins. Entry to Ohio state parks is free of charge and they are open every day of the year. Learn more on the Ohio state parks and watercraft site.

Speaking of state park camping opps…

Campground upgrades underway

The North and South Campgrounds at Harrison Lake State Park are set to undergo a transformation, with improvements designed to upgrade visitor amenities and ensure long-term safety, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will temporarily close those areas of the park.… Continue reading