Record-setting meat exports add value to U.S. crops

Record-level red meat exports of $18.7 billion in 2021 had a major impact on the corn and soybean industries, according to an independent study by the Juday Group. The study quantified the returns that red meat exports brought to corn and soybean producers in 2021 nationally, and at state levels for leading corn-producing and soybean-producing states.

“The study validates the red meat industry’s collaborative approach to export market development,” said U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Chair-elect Dean Meyer, who produces corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs near Rock Rapids, Iowa. “Beef and pork exports drive value directly back to my farm and this study helps confirm the return on this investment for all corn and soybean producers.”

Corn and soybean growers support the international promotion of U.S. pork, beef and lamb by investing a portion of their checkoff dollars in market development efforts conducted by USMEF.

Key findings from the Juday Group study, which utilized 2021 export data, include:

Nationally, beef and pork exports accounted for 537 million bushels of corn usage, equating to $2.94 billion (at an average corn price of $5.48 per bushel).