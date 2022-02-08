Reduced Roundup (glyphosate) availability

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup which is the number one weed killer (herbicide) worldwide. About 90% of major USA crops (corn, soybeans) use glyphosate to kill weeds. China is the biggest manufacturer of glyphosate, but due to supply shortages and higher fuel prices; glyphosate is in short supply and prices are at least 3-4X higher than normal. This next year, farmers may have to have to adapt their weed control programs by using less glyphosate.

Glyphosate or Roundup was invented in 1950 but was not approved or used by Monsanto as a herbicide until 1974. Glyphosate use became dominant when soybeans and then corn were genetically modified in 1996 to resist glyphosate. Glyphosate is made from an amino acid called glycine, so it is readily absorbed by plants and breaks down quickly in the soil. Glyphosate kills most weeds fairly easily.

Over time, at least 29-30 weeds have become resistant to glyphosate.