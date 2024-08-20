Reducing Crop Production Costs

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

With lower crop prices, many farmers are struggling to make ends meet. Corn is around $3.50 and soybean $10/bushel, down from a high of $7 for Corn and $15 to $17 for soybeans/bushel. Brazil crop production continues to drive crop prices lower as they expand acreage into the Amazon forest. To survive, farmers will need to cut costs. Here are tips on cutting crop production costs.

Reduce tillage. The equipment costs, fuel, and maintenance have gone up with inflation from 25%-81%, depending on the tillage operation since 2010. As a comparison of 2010 to 2023 prices: Chisel Plow $14 now versus 2023 in $20, a rise of 42%. Disk Tandem ($13, $17, +31%), Field Cultivate ($11, $17, +55%), Plow ($17, $24, +41%), Soil Finishing tool ($11, $20, 81%), Sub soil ($18, $27, +50%). Farmers who eliminate at least one tillage pass or go to no-till can save money. … Continue reading