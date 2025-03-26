Reese inducted in OCTA Hall of Fame

Congratulations to Dave Reese of Kaleidoscope Farms from Hancock County on his induction into the Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) Hall of Fame.

The honor was announced at the OCTA Winter Meeting in early March and Reese will be recognized at the OCTA Summer Meeting held at Kaleidoscope Farms June 13-14, 2025.

The honor recognizes Reese’s service to the Christmas Tree Industry in Ohio over many years of involvement with the board, including 3 years serving as president. He has served as editor (proofreader) for the OCTA newsletter and continues in that role. Reese has been a part of two successful grant writing efforts that brought needed funds to the OCTA. Kaleidoscope Farms has participated with trees for every year of the Operation Evergreen Program. Reese and his wife, Jan, both retired teachers, began planting Christmas trees on their farm in 1983. Kaleidoscope Farms has grown slowly through the years and now includes 28 to 30 acres of trees, specialized equipment, several buildings, and a third generation of family workers on the farm.… Continue reading