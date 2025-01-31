Reese recognized by ASI

Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country’s Journal was recently recognized with the American Sheep Industry (ASI) Shepherd’s Voice Award.

As editor, Reese has been a supporter of the sheep industry in the Buckeye state and surrounding areas, which warranted his recognition as the Shepherd’s Voice Award winner from the American Sheep Industry Association. Reese was nominated by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association for his “education and promotion of the sheep, lamb and wool industry.”

The Shepherd’s Voice Award for Media recognizes outstanding year-long coverage of the sheep industry by either print or broadcast outlets. The award excludes all publications and affiliates related solely to the sheep industry, allowing for recognition of outlets with general coverage for excellence in covering sheep industry issues. Nominations may be publications, networks or specific reporters exhibiting a strong commitment to balanced reporting and consistent coverage of the sheep industry locally, statewide and/or nationally. The American Sheep Industry Association’s annual awards recognized the efforts of three American sheep producers, one researcher and Reese at the ASI Annual Convention on Jan.… Continue reading