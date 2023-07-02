Reflections on the 2020 Fourth of July and the Declaration of Independence

It was the year everything was canceled. At first, we started an online listing of all of the agricultural events that were being called off in March of 2020. Soon, though, it became apparent that everything was going to be canceled for the foreseeable future, so there really was not any point listing them anymore.

This went on day after day, week after week. The world as we had known it had shut down. By the time the Fourth of July rolled around, we were all pretty much getting used to the fact that stuff just was not happening. Like the day before, and the week before that, and the month before that, we planned on another quiet evening at home. But, as it turned out, the Fourth of July 2020 was going to be a bit different.

I'm not sure I'd ever been home on the evening of the Fourth of July before, so I really didn't know what to expect.…