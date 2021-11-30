Refrigerated leftovers safe to eat up to four days after Thanksgiving dinner

By Tracy Turner and Sanja Ilic, food safety state specialist, Ohio State University Extension

Safety, it seems, is on the mind of many this holiday season. In that context, it’s also important to consider food safety when planning your meal, not just regarding Thanksgiving but anytime you cook or serve a meal. That includes knowing what to do with any leftovers to make sure they remain safe to eat later.

The recommended, refrigerated storage time for different foods can vary by food type, but in general, the refrigerated storage time is quite short, said Sanja Ilic, food safety state specialist, Ohio State University Extension. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends storing cooked turkey no longer than three to four days. These short-but-safe limits will also keep refrigerated foods from spoiling.

Many consumers, however, do not practice safe leftover storage.