Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings set to kick off

Ohio State University Extension will present its 2022 Regional Agricultural Outlook and Policy Meetings starting in late January and ending in late March.

OSU Extension is the outreach arm of Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), and the main sponsor of the meetings. Economists from the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, along with other college specialists and invited guests, will serve as speakers.

Held throughout the state, the eight outlook meetings will address agricultural topics of interest not only in Ohio, but across the Corn Belt as well. Programs will include presentations on grain market outlook; agricultural law updates; the dairy industry in 2022; Ohio’s changing climate; farm policy; Farm Bill 2023; Ohio’s Senate Bill 52 related to wind and solar development; farm real estate and cash rent trends; agricultural input price projections; and federal tax updates.

The outlook meetings will be hosted jointly by Union, Madison, and Champaign counties; and also individually by Defiance County; Wayne County; Clinton County; Crawford County; Pickaway County; Muskingum County; and Darke County. … Continue reading