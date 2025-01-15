Registration open for 2025 Ohio Pork Congress

The 2025 edition of the Ohio Pork Congress promises to be bigger and better than ever during its two-day run at Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio, Feb. 4-5. Featuring in-depth presentations and discussions on swine health, economics, employee management, product innovation, and more, the Eastern Hog Belt’s largest pork-specific trade show brings it all together under one roof for producers and allied industry.

“I strongly encourage anyone involved in the pork industry to attend the Ohio Pork Congress,” said Nathan Schroeder, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Putnam County. “It’s truly the best opportunity to learn what’s going on in our industry from top experts, to provide essential training to farm employees, and of course, to see what’s new on the trade show floor. Also, you won’t want to miss the unique opportunity to hear from a top food industry leader like Wendy’s at this year’s event.”… Continue reading