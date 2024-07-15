Registration open for Innovations in Farm Protection summer webinar series

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals will be hosting a summer series of lunch and learn webinars featuring Nationwide. Each session will feature new and innovative solutions, research, and information on the latest technology and strategies to protect farms and rural communities.

Participants will receive one hour of workers’ compensation training for each session they attend, which may be counted toward the annual Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program employer two-hour training requirement.

Friday, July 19 — Innovations in Ag Risk Prediction

Join Vicente Rico, senior consultant of product development with Nationwide Agribusiness, as he shares innovative ag tech solutions which can assist farms and ag operations stay a step ahead of losses and avoid downtime.

Wednesday, July 31 — Innovations in Ag Risk Prevention

Rico returns to provide innovative ag tech solutions which can assist farms and ag operations to prevent losses and keep operations running smoothly.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — Agtech Innovation Hub

Join Nationwide Agribusiness' Bethany Rowles to find out about research being conducted through a unique partnership among Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio State University and Nationwide.