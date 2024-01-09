Registration open for Pork Congress

The Ohio Pork Congress continues its annual tradition of delivering timely, relevant, and useful information for pork producers and everyone working in today’s pork industry when it takes place on Feb. 6-7, 2024, at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center in Lima, Ohio.

“I strongly encourage anyone involved in the pork industry to attend Ohio Pork Congress,” said Nick Seger, Ohio Pork Council president and producer from Shelby County. “It’s truly the best opportunity to learn what’s going on in our industry from top experts, to network with fellow producers, and to see what’s new on the trade show floor.”

OPC attendees will not want to miss the presentation by Steve Meyer, lead economist with Partners for Production Agriculture. He will offer his keen insights into what the rest of 2024 has in store in terms of cost of production, profitability, exports, and more. Adding even more context on what the coming year will bring will be the National Pork Board’s Neal Hull and Jose de Jesus as they explain what Checkoff-funded strategies are underway to boost domestic pork demand.… Continue reading