Registration up for 2024 Commodity Classic in Houston

Pre-show registration for Commodity Classic is currently tracking nearly 30% above last year at this time. America’s largest farmer-led agricultural and educational experience will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28 through Saturday, March 2 in Houston.

“We’re expecting a big show, and we’re excited to welcome growers, agricultural exhibitors, and media for Commodity Classic’s first time in Houston,” said Brandon Hunnicutt, a Nebraska farmer, NCGA member, and co-chair of the 2024 Commodity Classic. “Advance registration is significantly higher than last year’s event in Orlando, Commodity Classic’s biggest show ever.”

Programming begins on Wednesday, Feb. 28 with the first timer lunch at noon, What’s New sessions, and the Welcome Reception in the trade show from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Attendees will also enjoy Friday’s General Session, optional tours in the Houston area, and the Hardy concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, March 2.

Commodity Classic features a robust schedule of over 30 educational sessions, two trade show floors with more than 430 exhibitors featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, inspiring speakers, unique tours, and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.