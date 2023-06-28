Remarkable decision in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency Case was released by the United States Supreme Court

By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

On May 25, 2023 a remarkable decision, in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency, was released by the United States Supreme Court. The Court unanimously held that wetlands that do not have a continuous surface connection with a navigable water are not federally jurisdictional. This decision provides a very clear standard that substantially restricts the agencies’ (EPA and Army Corp of Engineers) ability to regulate certain types of wetlands and streams. This is the second time this case was reviewed by the Supreme Court. For over 16 years, the Sacketts and the EPA have been in a knock down drag out over the definition of “waters of the US.”

In 2004, Michael and Chantell Sackett purchased a vacant lot of .63 acres in a rural residential area in Bonner County, near Priest Lake, in northern Idaho. The property is about 300 feet from the lake. Michael and Chantell wanted to build a home, so in 2007, they obtained local permits and began backfilling the lot with dirt.… Continue reading