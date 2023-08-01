Remember the Soybean Aphid?

By Dr. Kelley Tilmon and Dr. Andy Michel, OSU Extension Entomology, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2023-23

You know how at the end of the horror movie there's always some hint that the monster may come back? We don't know if this year will be "Soybean Aphid 11: The Return," but there are some hints that you might want to pay attention to your beans and keep an eye out for this pest. We have been hearing reports of unusually high numbers of various aphid species on various types of plants – fruits, vegetables, weeds. This trend appears to be regional, and is being detected in other states as well. Why? It's probably due to the unusual late spring/early summer weather which was very dry. Wetness is the enemy of aphids because it creates conditions that favor the insect-killing fungi that help keep them in check. We suspect that aphids got off to a great [great for them] start early this season because of the dry conditions, and now they're unusually abundant in many settings.