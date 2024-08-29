Remembering Neall Weber

Neall Jacob Weber, 51 of Hilliard, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday Aug. 24, 2024. A fourth generation farmer, of Weber Farms, he was named Ohio Farmer of the Year and served as Vice President of Franklin County Farm Bureau where he was the chairman of “Farm Days,” a program for which he had a great passion, where youngsters have an opportunity to be exposed to country life at COSI. From childhood on, Weber grew up learning about farming, developed a mastery of advanced technology in the field of agriculture, and earned the respect and admiration of farmers and others in agribusiness. For more about Weber and this week’s arrangements, click here.

Weber visited with Ohio Ag Net’s Ty Higgins back in 2016 for a Cab Cam. To view that Cab Cam with Weber, click here.

