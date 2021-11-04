Removing iron from drinking water

By Karen Mancl

A metallic taste in the water and stains on fixtures and clothing are all signs of iron in well water. While not a health issue, even a small amount of iron can make water unpleasant to use.

Iron is naturally occurring in much of Ohio’s well water. Iron is in the rocks, sands and gravels that rural homeowners drill down to so they can pump up ground water. A confusing array of options awaits those trying to decide how best to remove iron. The best option depends on the amount and chemical form of the iron.

Iron can be in the household plumbing in the form of iron bacteria, that forms a slime layer inside pipes and water tanks. Shock chlorination of the well and plumbing will kill iron bacteria. Unfortunately, the iron bacteria will grow back, so continuing to chlorinate the well every few months to few years will be necessary to keep the nuisance growth under control.… Continue reading