Renewable energy grants and low interest loans

By Chris Zoller, Ohio State University Extension Educator, ANR for Tuscarawas County

This USDA Rural Development program provides guaranteed loan financing and grant funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems or to make energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers can also apply for new energy-efficient equipment and new system loans for agricultural production and processing. Applications are due no later than March 31, 2023.

How can funds be used?

Funds can be used for renewable energy systems such as:

Biomass (for example: biodiesel and ethanol, anaerobic digesters, and solid fuels)Geothermal for electric generation or direct useHydropower below 30 megawattsHydrogenSmall and large wind generationSmall and large solar generation

Funds also can be used to buy, build, and install energy efficiency improvements such as:

High-efficiency heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC)InsulationLightingCooling or refrigeration unitsDoors and windowsElectric, solar, or gravity pumps for sprinkler pivotsSwitching from a diesel to an electric irrigation motorReplacement of energy-inefficient equipment

