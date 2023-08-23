Research underway for ground vs. drone fungicide application

Ohio Ag Net took a firsthand look at the beginnings of Practical Farm Research from Beck’s Hybrids that recently took place, investigating the difference between fungicide application on corn and soybeans by drones versus ground rigs. Jared Chester of Beck’s joins Joel Penhorwood to discuss the research and how they are looking into the question.

The research comes as the company's Becknology Days gets underway in Atlanta, IN, August 24-26. More at www.beckshybrids.com.