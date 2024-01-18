Researchers Continue to Strengthen and Refine Soybean SCN Resistance

By Carol Brown, Soybean Research and Information Network

For decades, farmers have been trying to overcome soybean cyst nematode, or SCN, in their fields. There are two major sources of SCN resistance in PI 88788 and Peking on the market today, and 95% of soybean cultivars contain resistance from the PI 88788 source, according to the SCN Coalition. But researchers and farmers are finding that after years of their use, the resistance is waning.

A team of researchers has been collaborating on a complex project to enhance SCN resistance with long-term, strategic SCN management. The project, supported by the North Central Soybean Research Program (NCSRP), holds great potential for soybean farmers. The NCSRP is funded by soybean check-off dollars.

Leading the project is Andrew Scaboo, assistant professor in plant science and technology at the University of Missouri and an expert in soybean breeding. The team is approaching the project from two directions: exploring the genetic makeup of the nematode and developing soybeans with the ability to resist their attack.… Continue reading