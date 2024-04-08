Researchers want to know about your livestock’s behavior from the 2024 solar eclipse

The solar eclipse has captivated the imagination of a good swath of rural Ohio this year, but a certain group of scientists are looking to livestock owners to help make hay of the unique event.

This year, the University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment is wanting help observing and recording livestock, poultry, pet and wildlife behavior.

“There is a lot of research being done these days using the general public to get input from a larger area and diversity,” said Jacqueline Jacob, UK Department of Animal and Food Sciences agricultural extension project manager. “This survey builds off that current trend.”

UK’s current initiative seeks observers who have witnessed changes – or even no fluctuations – in animal behavior including:

Various types of behavior changes, such as deviations in feeding, sleeping, movement, vocalizations (e.g., singing or mooing)

Productivity declines

Indications of perplexity among other behavioral variations

These collected observations from diverse areas and animal species will be combined into a report that can then be distributed to all participants. … Continue reading