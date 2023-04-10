Resistance and Soybean Cyst Nematode

By Mark Apelt, Regional Product Specialist, Becks Hybrids

Soybean Cyst Nematodes (SCN) were first identified in the United States in North Carolina in 1954. Within a 70 year time frame, they have become the greatest yield-reducing pest and disease of soybeans in the US, despite only being able to move a few inches per year in the soil on their own. University experts from 29 soybean producing states have estimated SCN causes more than twice the amount of damage as the next yield-reducing pest (seedling diseases). It is now estimated that SCN costs US Soybean producers close to $1.5 billion per year.

Soybean Cyst Nematode can build up their populations rather quickly. The average female cyst contains approximately 200 eggs (about half become male, and half are female). It takes approximately 24 days (depending on temperature) to go from egg to adult, and each year there can be three to six generations.… Continue reading