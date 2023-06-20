Return of rain brings renewed crop progress

Stormy skies with widespread precipitation brought a brief respite to row crops last week, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report characterized 96.4 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse. Despite the rainfall, more than 78 percent of the State was in a moderate drought. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 8 percent very short, 17 percent short, and 73 percent adequate, and 2 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 18 was 63.0 degrees, 6.9 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.95 inches of precipitation, 0.97 inches above average. There were 4.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 18.

Last week, limited replanting took place due to poor emergence following the abnormally dry weather seen in previous weeks. Farmers in northern counties reported damage to buildings and crops from wind, hail, and tornadoes.… Continue reading