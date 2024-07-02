Reviewing or creating a business budget

By Emily Zuver, Senior Assistant Accountant, Holbrook & Manter

Now is a good time to review your budget for the first half of the year. If you do not have a budget, it is never too late to establish one. Ask your accountant to help you with this process.

Whether it is something established that you tweak each year, or it is a new element brought into your business, planning, maintaining, and monitoring gives you a window into knowing how your business stands financially. Cashflow management is so much easier with a budget in place, and it keeps you from making risky financial moves such as pulling funds from personal accounts in the name of covering important expenses.

When you do sit down to create or alter a budget with your accountant, here are some things they will likely want you to consider since your operation falls under the agribusiness umbrella.… Continue reading