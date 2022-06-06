RFS number released

The final 2022 renewable fuel volumes released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency support access to higher blends of ethanol for consumers.

For 2022, the final Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volume of 20.63 billion gallons includes an implied 15 billion gallons of ethanol, following the law. EPA also added a supplemental 250 million gallon requirement for 2022, responding to a 2017 Court decision finding EPA improperly waived past volumes. EPA finalized the delayed 2021 volume at 18.85 billion gallons, including an implied 13.79 billion gallons for ethanol, tracking retroactive renewable fuel consumption for the year.

In a separate action, EPA finalized denial of 69 pending RFS exemption petitions. Closing the books on RFS exemptions.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall was supportive of the action.

“[The] EPA announcement is welcome news for farmers and ranchers as well as America’s families who are dealing with record-high fuel prices. AFBF appreciates that the Biden administration has upheld the promise to honor the critical role that renewable fuels play in supporting the rural economy,” Duvall said.

