Rich history of livestock on the Clark-Weber farm

By Matt Reese

A crazy cousin, a family feud over Hereford cattle horns, a couple of Rockefellers, a tragic fire, John Wayne, and a world record all came up in a recent afternoon discussion about the seven generations and 200+ years of rich history on the Clark-Weber farm in Clark County.

Sisters Becky Reed and Jenny Fleming, are the sixth generation on the Clark-Weber bicentennial farm in Clark County.

Sisters Becky Reed and Jenny Fleming, representing the sixth generation on the farm, were able to share several unique points in the farm history. The story of Grandview Farms and Mohawk Farms got its start, like many other tales in Clark County, with James Foley, who amassed a significant amount of land in the area. He came to Ohio sometime between 1803 and 1805 and served as a Captain in the War of 1812.

“James Foley was a native of Virginia and became one of the early pioneers of Clark County while the Indians were still the principal occupants of the then almost unbroken forest when there was but one store in Springfield, and four or five houses constituted the town.… Continue reading