Richland County Fairgrounds celebrated completion of $1.2 million multi-purpose arena

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

The Richland County Fairgrounds proudly announced the completion of its new $1.2 million, 9,200-square-foot multi-purpose arena, successfully unveiled and utilized during the 174th Richland County Fair, held Aug. 4-10. This state-of-the-art facility represents a significant achievement made possible by the dedication and generosity of the community.

“This project is not just going to benefit the youth,” said Dave Dick, Fair Board and livestock committee member, attorney and cattle farmer. “It’s going to be able to be rented year-round. It’s going to provide further economic growth and development for the area. There are many people to thank for this. We had 150 donors.”

The project's roots trace back to 2018 when a local farmer recognized the need for a larger, more modern show arena. With an initial donation of $10,000, the idea for the arena began to take shape, and the "Arena Project" campaign was born.