Right foot, left foot

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

This was a column I never expected to write, or thought I could, sharing my grieving with the sudden loss of my wife Cindy in May.

Cindy encouraged me immensely in writing the Ohio’s Country Journal columns. It allowed me the opportunity few writers have, just write. Her objective was to make sure the content made sense. If it didn’t make sense to her, I knew I needed to provide clarification. She did not want confused readers.

It has been my highest privilege to share thoughts about Ohio’s agriculture over numerous columns which have spanned 20 plus years. Some columns flowed easily when there was much to share about Ohio and U.S. agriculture, detailing that grain prices were intertwined with local and global events. Others came with great difficulty even staring at a blank screen at times.

Shortly, after my columns began, Cindy pointed out that other Ohio’s Country Journal columns would often begin with a personal story.… Continue reading