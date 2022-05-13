By Leisa Boley-Hellwarth

Does a farmer have a right to repair his or her own tractor? This is actually not a simple question. And I’m not sure I know the answer.

Last July, President Biden issued an executive order promoting competition in the economy. An executive order is a directive by the President that manages operations of the federal government. This order called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to limit anti-competitive practices as a way to promote economic growth in the United States. Included in this order was a recommendation to the FTC to make it easier and cheaper for consumers to repair items they own by limiting manufacturers’ ability to bar self-repairs or third-party repairs of their products. While right to repair affects many products, agricultural markets are specifically noted as becoming increasingly concentrated and less competitive — meaning farmers and ranchers have to pay more for their products.… Continue reading