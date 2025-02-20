Rinehart wins 2025 Discussion Meet

Kameron Rinehart of Fayette County is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Agricultural Professionals 2025 Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Feb. 8 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. It is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around issues facing agriculture today.

Rinehart is a third-year Ph.D. candidate and graduate assistant at Texas Tech University. Prior to Texas Tech, he completed his master’s degree in agricultural communication, education, and leadership at The Ohio State University and received his bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College in agricultural business.

Rinehart is heavily engaged in the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and as an active alumni member and volunteer with 4-H and FFA. As a member of the Ohio 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees, he dedicates his time to working with young alumni of Ohio 4-H and developing innovative plans to increase their engagement.