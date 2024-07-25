RISE FFA Career Program plants seeds for success

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA Reporter

At the 96th Ohio FFA Convention in May, Sunrise Cooperative announced its 2024 class of new hires for the RISE FFA Career Program. Following an application and interview process, Sunrise hired 12 graduating seniors full-time. The program was developed to encourage employment with Sunrise Cooperative immediately following high school graduation. Sunrise is an agricultural and energy cooperative with locations across Ohio.

Here are this year’s new hires joining Sunrise University:

Riley Collins (Hillsboro)

Seth Crytzer (Hillsboro)

Braydon Rakovec (Hillsdale)

Cara Deam (West-Liberty Salem)

Skylar England (Bellevue)

Alex Lamma (Sidney)

Seth Lenke (Oak Harbor)

Bodie Rogers (Tecumseh)

Ethan Scaggs (Lincolnview)

Madison Shell (Clyde)

Boston Smith (South Central)

Ben Sonnanstine (Miami Valley Career Technology Center).

Of these 12, Alex Lamma was the top recipient, receiving $1,000 for his chapter and a 2023 Jeep Gladiator truck as a signing bonus, in addition to his full-time employment benefits. Lamma's position is a 2-year commitment during which he will acquire a multitude of skills and experiences.