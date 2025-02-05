Robust red meat exports in November, pork at record pace

November exports of U.S. red meat posted year-over-year gains across all categories, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). U.S. pork exports remained on a record pace, while beef and lamb shipments also increased substantially from November 2023.

Pork exports already top annual records in Colombia, Central America

Pork exports totaled 272,141 metric tons (mt) in November, up 5% from a year ago, while export value increased 6% to just under $783 million. These results included an especially strong month for pork muscle cut exports, which increased 6% to 221,652 mt. Muscle cut export value was the third highest on record at $671.4 million. Export value per head slaughtered was $72.20 in November, up 9% from a year ago and the highest since April.

"Another terrific month for pork demand in Mexico and throughout the Western Hemisphere," said Dan Halstrom, USMEF President and CEO.