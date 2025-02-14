Rollins confirmed as USDA Secretary

On Feb. 13, the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Brooke Rollins as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The move was met with broad support from U.S. agriculture.

“Corn growers congratulate Brooke Rollins for being confirmed as the new secretary of Agriculture. Secretary Rollins will play an important role in President Trump’s cabinet, providing leadership and vision for America’s farmers and the agricultural community,” said Kenneth Hartman Jr, president of the National Corn Growers Association. “We look forward to meeting with her and working together to address issues of importance to the nation’s corn growers, including establishing new trade agreements, expanding the use of biofuels and passing a new and robust farm bill.”

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall is looking forward to working with Rollins as well.

"Brooke Rollins, the next Secretary of Agriculture, understands agriculture, she understands farmers and ranchers and more importantly she knows which end of the animal does what.