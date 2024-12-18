Rollins nominated for USDA secretary

In late November, President-elect Donald Trump named Brooke Rollins, a former White House aide during his first administration, to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) during his second term.

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none,” Trump wrote in a release.

Rollins is originally from Glen Rose, Texas, and was formerly Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives in the White House under President Donald Trump, where she also previously served as Director of the Office of American Innovation. In these roles, she developed and managed the transformational domestic policy agenda of the Trump Administration. Rollins graduated with honors from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural development.

The nomination was met with broad industry support.

"I'm happy for Ms. Rollins, and I congratulate her on her nomination for USDA Secretary," said Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of Ohio Corn & Wheat.