Rubber ducks bring value to Camp Muskingum

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

It is no secret that Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum serves those who are fortunate enough to attend in a variety of capacities. Students step out of their comfort zones, learn valuable leadership skills and are destined to try something new during their time at camp.

What most don’t realize, however, is camp also serves many who are not in attendance.

For roughly 40 years, Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum has incorporated fundraising for Nationwide Children’s Hospital into camp sessions.

If there’s one word to describe camp, it’s fun. Whether it’s water games, the dance, mealtimes or workshops, fun is always had in some capacity. It’s safe to say the same can be said for their fundraising efforts as well.

Beginning in the 1980s, the fundraiser started as the infamous pie in the eye where students who purchased ducks for one dollar would have the chance to pie someone in the face whether that be an advisor, state officer or staff member.… Continue reading