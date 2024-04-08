By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

A rule is one of a set of explicit or understood regulations or principles governing conduct within a particular activity or sphere. An example is Rule 34, titled Killing of Game Animals, of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race that states, “in the event that an edible big game animal, i.e., moose, caribou, buffalo, is killed in defense of life or property, the musher must gut the animal and report the incident to a race official at the next checkpoint. Following teams must help gut the animal when possible. No teams may pass until the animal has been gutted and the musher killing the animal has proceeded. Any other animal killed in defense of life or property must be reported to a race official, but need not be gutted.”

In plain English, if a musher is forced to kill a moose in self-defense or in defense of the dog team, the musher must properly field dress the moose before continuing the race.… Continue reading