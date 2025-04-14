Rural American mindset

By Melanie Wilt, APR, Shift•ology Communication

The industrialization of the early 1900s sparked migration from rural to urban areas in the United States. By 1920, for the first time, more Americans lived in urban areas than rural regions. Since then, four generations of Americans have grown up with an urban living experience. That means — a century later — for the first time in U.S. history, most Americans don’t have personal memories of visits to grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ farms or homesteads. Yet, they’re yearning for sustenance only found through open space and connection with the natural world.

Today, 60% of Americans live in urban areas, but the minority living in rural areas have more influence and share-of-voice than ever before, and they are closing the gap by delivering the unapologetic straight talk welcomed by people from all walks of life. This was demonstrated as widespread rural support (75%) for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election became pivotal to send him back into the Oval Office.… Continue reading