Rye Cover Crops in Organic No-till Soybeans

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

“Take care of your rye biomass,” said Lea Vereecke, a certified crop advisor and consultant with the Rodale Institute. Vereecke has been conducting research on organic No-till soybeans for several years at the University of Wisconsin, Madison with Dr. Erin Silva. She now works as an organic crop consultant with the Rodale Institute. Adequate cereal rye biomass is a key component in the successful production of organic No-till soybeans.

"Many farmers like tillage because it aids in nutrient cycling. Tillage moves organic matter and nutrients to different layers of the soil profile. Tillage can improve weed control and reduce the germination of certain weed species. It allows the soil to warm quicker in the spring, resulting in improved germination and crop emergence. It also aids in residue management and plays a role in disease control by burying that residue and speeding up the decomposition," said Vereecke.